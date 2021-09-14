Science with Shields: Episode #88 – Underwater Candle

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how keep a candle lit underwater.

What you need:

Parent or guardian Safety goggles Lighter Tea Light Candle Clear bowl Water

Instructions:

First you will need safety goggles or a parent or guardian’s help. Fill your bowl up with water. Carefully, light your Tea Light Candle and let it float on the top of the water. Take your glass and quickly put it over the candle and submerge the candle into the water. When you stick it under water, the candle should still be lit!

Science:

In this experiment, you can see how air takes up space. Since no water is in the glass and there is air, the candle stays lit. If you leave the candle under the glass in the water, eventually the flame will go out because the candle will use up all the oxygen in the air under the glass and will burn out.