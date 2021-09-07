Science with Shields: Episode #87 – Smoke to flame

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to light a candle with smoke.

What you need:

Parent or guardian Safety goggles Lighter Candle

Instructions:

First you will need safety goggles or a parent or guardian’s help. Light your candle. Next, you will want to blow your candle out. Without touching the wick of the candle, light the lighter in the smoke coming off of the candle. Watch how it relights the candle without touching the flame to the candle!

Science:

When you blow out the candle, the smoke contains some candle wax in the air. When you put the lighter near the smoke with vaporized wax, the lighter lights the wax in the air helping carry the flame back to the candle.