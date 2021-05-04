Science with Shields: Episode #76 – Bending Water

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to bend water with static electricity.

What you need:

Plastic Comb Hair/fur Faucet

Instructions:

Turn your faucet on with a very slow steady stream. Comb either your hair, or your furry friend at least fifteen times. Bring the comb close to the stream of water (without touching it) and watch the water bend towards the comb!

Science:

By brushing the comb, tiny parts of atoms are being collected on the comb. These are called electrons. Electrons are negatively charged. Water is positively charged and because they are opposites, the water will be attracted to the negatively charged comb. This attraction is strong enough, that it will pull the slow steady stream of water towards the comb!

