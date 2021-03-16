Science with Shields: Episode #70 – Orange POP

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields will pop a balloon using fruit!

What you need:

Balloon Orange or clementine Safety goggles

Instructions:

Put your safety goggles on first. Next, blow up your balloon. Now, peel your orange or clementine. Use the orange peel and squeeze it next to the balloon. Eventually the balloon will POP!

Science:

Orange peels have an oil in them called limonene oil. When the limonene oil hits the rubber or latex balloon, a chemical reaction happens. When the limonene oil touches the rubber or latex, it dissolves it leading to the balloon to POP! Try this experiment out and let us know how it goes!

Check out more Science with Shields episodes on WTAJ Plus.