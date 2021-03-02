Science with Shields: Episode #68 – Fake Snow

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to make fake snow!

What you need: 

  1. Mixing Bowl
  2. Spoon
  3. Shaving Cream
  4. Corn Starch
  5. Food Coloring

Instructions:

Stick one cup of corn starch into your mixing bowl. Next, stick a cup of shaving cream into the mixing bowl. Then add three drops of blue food coloring to the mixing bowl. Start by mixing these three ingredients with a spoon, eventually you will have to mix with your hands. (This does get a bit messy!) The mixture should become mold-able or pack-able just like snow!

Science: 

The shaving cream has a lot of little air bubbles in it and the corn starch is a powdery substance. When the two mix together, the powdery corn starch fills in the air bubble holes in the shaving cream. This reaction will make the mixture mold-able and very similar to “snow!”

If you make any creations or snow people with your fake snow, make sure to use the #sciencewithshields and share them!

Check out more Science with Shields episodes on WTAJ Plus.

