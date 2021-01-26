Science with Shields: Episode #64 – Hot and Cold Air

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to inflate a balloon with water.

What you need:

Balloon Ice cold water Warm water Two bowls Plastic Water bottle

Instructions:

Fill one bowl with very warm tap water. Fill the other bowl with icy cold water. Next, take your balloon and place it on the top of the water bottle where you would put on the cap. Stick the water bottle into the warm water, and watch how the balloon slowly inflates a little bit. Next, take your water bottle and put it into the icy cold water, watch how the balloon deflates.

Science:



Warm water inflates the balloon because the warm water heats the air inside the water bottle. Warm air rises and expands, or takes up more space, inflating the balloon. When you put the water bottle into the cold water, it deflates the balloon. That is because the cold water cools the air in the bottle. cold air is dense and takes up less space. So, when you cool the air in the water bottle, the air sinks to the bottom and out of the balloon, deflating it.

