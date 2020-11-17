Science with Shields: Episode #56 – Candle Extinguisher

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to blow out a candle with carbon dioxide.

What you need:

Vinegar Baking Soda Candle Lighter Glass

Instructions:

Have a parent or guardian light the candle. Next, you’ll want to put a little less than a tablespoon of baking soda into the glass. Add a quarter of a cup of vinegar to the glass. Quickly put your hand on top of the glass and wait for the reaction to end. Once the reaction ends, tip the glass slightly over the candle, without the solution coming out, and watch the candle be extinguished quickly!

Science:

When the acidic vinegar reacts with the basic baking soda, it creates carbon dioxide. The carbon dioxide is a gas so you can’t see it, but it is there. You keep the carbon dioxide from mixing out of the glass by putting your hand over the glass. When you tip the glass over the lit candle, the carbon dioxide moves out of the glass and blows out the candle!

Check out more Science with Shields episodes on WTAJ Plus.