Science with Shields: Episode #50 – Classic Mentos Experiment

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you the classic Mentos experiment.

What you need:

Mentos Piece of Paper Diet Soda Safety Goggles

Instructions:

You will want to do this experiment in an open place outdoors with safety goggles on. Open the bottle of diet soda. Put the bottle on a flat piece of ground. Roll a piece of paper and stick about 7 Mentos in it. Quickly use the paper tube to put the Mentos into the soda and move away as fast as you can and watch the geyser!

Science:

Soda is fizzy from carbon dioxide or CO2 and the CO2 is put in the bottle using air pressure. The mint Mentos have tiny holes in them and they also weigh enough to fall to the bottom of the soda bottle. The tiny holes in the candy work as nucleation sites. What is a nucleation site? It is a place for the CO2 bubbles to form. The bubbles form all over the candies and rise to the surface of the soda. The gas released from the CO2 bubbles will then push the liquid up and out of the bottle creating the geyser!

