Science with Shields: Episode #37 – Floating Picture

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to make a floating drawing.
What you need:
- Ceramic Plate
- Dry Erase Marker
- Water
Instructions:
Take your dry erase marker and make a simple drawing onto your plate. Next pour water onto your plate and watch your drawing be able to float and be pushed around!
Science:
This works because dry erase markers are insoluble unlike other markers, so it won’t be dissolved in water. It is also less dense compared to water. This means when you add the water, the drawing will be lifted off the plate because the buoyancy is so strong, it counteracts the force that keeps the picture stuck onto the plate. This allows the picture to float on top of the water and you can move it around!
We would love to see your floating pictures! Make sure to share them with us using the #sciencewithshields
