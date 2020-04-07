Science with Shields: Episode #28 – Egg Float

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to make an egg sink or float.

What you need:

Drinking Glass Sugar Water Spoon Eggs

Instructions:

Fill a glass with water, slowly put an egg into the water. Does it sink or float? It should sink! We can make the egg float! Take another drinking glass and fill it halfway up with water. Next, take 6-7 tablespoons of sugar and add it to the water. Now, fill up the glass the rest of way. You’ll want to now use the spoon to mix the sugar into the water as a solution. Slowly put the egg in the glass. It should now float! Try this experiment out with different things such as salt, or flour and see what happens when you add that to the water. Does the egg float or sink?

Science:

This experiment deals with density. In just plain water the egg sinks. This is because the egg weighs more than the water. It is more dense. This allows the egg to displace the water and sink. When you add the sugar or salt to the water, you are adding to the density of the water. This makes the water denser, compared to the egg. Since the water is denser, the egg will be buoyant and float!

