In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to make an ocean in a bottle.

What you need:

Water Cooking oil Funnel Plastic Bottle

Instructions:

Fill 1/3 of the bottle with water and add a few drops of food coloring. Once you do this, then fill the rest of your bottle up with cooking oil. Put the cap back on the bottle and shake it. Watch how it looks like ocean waves!

Science:

First, oil and water do not mix. Water has one positive and negative charge. This bonds the water molecules together and water molecules are polar. Oil molecules are not polar. Polar molecules only mix with polar and do not mix with non polar molecules.

When you shake the bottle to create “waves” we force the water and oil to briefly mix. When these briefly mix due to force, we call this emulsion. Eventually the water and oil will separate again.