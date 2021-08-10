Science with Shields: Episode # 86 – Bubble Machine

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to make a bubble machine.

What you need:

Empty water bottle Water Dish soap Wash cloth or an old clean sock Hair tie or a rubber band Pair of scissors Food coloring (Optional)

Instructions:

Cut the bottom of your water bottle off. You may want a parent or guardian to help with this. Now, take your washcloth or sock and put it over the bottom of the water bottle. Use the rubber band or hair tie to hold it into place. Dip the washcloth end of the water bottle into the water then using your hand add a some dish soap and spread it around the wash cloth. Now blow into the cap end of the water bottle and see what happens! You can always add food coloring to give your bubbles a different look.

Science:

The bubbles are created by you blowing air into the water bottle. When you do this, the soap and water going through tiny fibers in your sock or wash cloth. Since there are so many holes in the tiny fibers, it creates this cool bubble machine effect!

