Science with Shields: Episode #84 – Dancing Bubble

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to make a bubble dance.

What you need:

Bubbles Balloons Straw

Instructions:

Put some bubble solution down onto your surface to create less friction. If you do not have bubbles, you can make your own solution. To make your own bubble solution, mix 2 tablespoons of dish soap with 1 tablespoon of sugar along with a cup of warm water. Next, blow up your balloon up. Then using the straw, blow up a bubble onto your surface. Rub the blown up balloon on your head and then put it near the bubble. Watch the bubble move and wiggle until it pops!

Science:

The balloon is able to move the bubble due to static electricity. Static electricity is formed when you have an imbalance of negative and positive charges on an object. When you rub your head with the balloon, electrons from your hair are transferred onto the balloon. The bubble is also charged, so the static electricity from the balloon near the bubble will make it move or wiggle!

