Science with Shields: Episode #82 – Multiple Bubbles inside other bubbles

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to blow a bubble inside a bubble, inside another bubble.

What you need:

Straw Bubble solution

Instructions:

If you do not have bubble solution, you can make your own. To make your own bubble solution mix two tablespoons of dish soap with a tablespoon of sugar in a cup of warm water.

Layer a counter top with some bubble solution. Stick your straw into the bubble solution and twirl it around. Do not suck bubble solution into the straw. Slowly, on the counter top blow a bubble. After you have a large bubble, twirl your straw into the solution again. Carefully, insert the straw into the first bubble and blow your next bubble. Try to do this again. If your bubbles burst, no worries! Try again! See how many bubbles you can create within each bubble!

Science:

Bubble solution is like water and is polar. With the bubble solution, the hydrogen atoms and oxygen atoms are attracted to each other and the soap inside the solution helps it become stretchy. This helps create the bubble and make it expand. You may notice the 1st bubble expanding when you blow up the second bubble. This is caused with the added air forcing the outside bubble to expand to allow the second bubble’s volume to be accounted for as well.

You’ll notice on your bubbles a rainbow look. This is created from light waves bending off the soapy bubble solution leading to rainbow colors on the bubble!

