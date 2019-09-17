Science with Shields: Episode #8 – Library Visit

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to know how far away a thunderstorm is.

What you need:

A thunderstorm

You

Stopwatch or cell phone

Instructions:

The next time a thunderstorm occurs, you can count to figure out how far away it is. Once you see a flash of lightning, start counting until you hear thunder roar. For every 5 seconds, this will equal one mile away. If you count up to 10 Mississippi, then the thunderstorm will be two miles away. If you are a fast counter, you could also use a stopwatch on a cell phone to figure out how far away the storm is.

Science:

Lightning we see immediately, but it takes thunder five seconds to travel one mile. Lightning is an electrical charge between clouds, air, and ground. Thunder is noise you hear from the atmosphere expanding the charge. That is why this trick can help you figure out how far away a thunderstorm is to your house.