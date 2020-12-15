Science with Shields: Episode #60 – Bath Bombs

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to make bath bombs.

What you need:

Baking Soda Corn Starch Epsom Salt Citric Acid Food Coloring (Optional) Vegetable Oil Essential Oils (Optional) Water Bowls

Instructions:

You will do this experiment kind of like baking cookies, without baking anything. First mix ½ cup of baking soda with ¼ cup of corn starch. Next, mix in ¼ cup of Epsom salt and a ¼ cup of citric acid into a bowl. Take another bowl and mix 1 ¼ teaspoons of vegetable oil with 1 to 1 ½ teaspoons of water. You will then add around 6 drops of essential oils to this bowl and two drops of food coloring. Now slowly add your “wet” ingredients to the bowl with the “dry” ingredients. Try not to have the mixture fizz. Now stir together. Once you have added these together you should be able to take the mixture and form it into balls. It is kind of like packing snowballs together. If they are not packing together, you can add a little bit more of the water. You can also use an ice cube tray to pack together instead of your hands. Once you have your bath bombs formed, let them sit out for a day. After that, they are ready to use! Stick them in water and watch them fizz!

Science:

This experiment is your typical acid and base reaction. It is just slower due to the corn starch. The citric acid in the bath bomb is your acid, while the baking soda is your base. When they hit the water, it makes them react creating carbon dioxide bubbles that lead to the fizz!

