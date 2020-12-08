Science with Shields: Episode #59 – Rock Candy

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to make rock candy.

What you need:

String or wooden skewer Popsicle stick Sugar Water Tall Glass Food Coloring Cooking pot

Instructions:

Take a cup of water and bring it to a boil on the stove. Have a parent or guardian help you with this. Next, add sugar to the boiling water until it completely dissolves. You will want to add slowly three cups of sugar into the boiling water. Once you can no longer dissolve any more sugar, take the solution off of the heat and let it sit for about 20 minutes. You can also add in food coloring if you want your rock candy to have a color to it. If you want the process to grow quicker, stick the string into the solution and then twirl it in granulated sugar. Once the solution is cool, pour it into the tall glass. Next, take the string and make sure it is about an inch above the bottom of the glass and use the popsicle stick to keep it into place. Leave the skewer in the sugar water solution for three to seven days, and watch the sugar rock candy form! Once it is to your liking enjoy!

Science:

We made this rock candy from a super saturated solution. A saturated solution is unstable. It means this water could only hold all of this sugar because it was hot, once the water cools, the sugar wants to go back to its original state. This allows the crystals to form on the string. These crystals that form are called precipitate. Also, the string will act like the starting point, or an easy place for the sugar crystals to be able to grow on.

