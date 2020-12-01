Science with Shields: Episode #58 – Crystal Ornaments

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to make crystal ornaments.

What you need:

Borax Popsicle stick or pencil Pipe Cleaners String Scissors Water Cup

Instructions:

Take your pipe cleaners and shape them into whatever you would like, a star, a heart, or a snowflake, etc. Next, tie a string onto the pipe cleaner ornament. Slide the string through the popsicle stick or pencil. Stick the ornament into a cup, make sure the ornament does not touch the bottom or sides of the cup. Now, boil two cups of water on the stove. Please ask a parent or guardian to help you with this. You can also boil water in the microwave if you choose to do so. Next, add the ½ cup of borax to the water and mix it in until it is dissolved. Carefully, fill the cups with the ornaments in them up with this borax and water solution. Let your ornament sit in the solution for over 24 hours and crystals should form!

Science:



When water molecules are heated, they move a part, but when the cool they move back together. Hot water holds more borax compared to cooled water. As the mixture sits, it cools and the water molecules move closer back together. The dissolved borax begins to form crystals and they continue to build upon each other and onto the pipe cleaner ornaments. This is a fun science experiment and a great gift to give during the holidays!

Check out more Science with Shields episodes on WTAJ Plus.