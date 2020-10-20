Science with Shields: Episode #54 – Witch’s Brew

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to make witch’s brew.

What you need:

Yeast Hydrogen Peroxide Warm water Dish soap Green food coloring Beaker or water bottle Spoon A few glass containers Cookie Sheet

Instructions:

Put a cookie sheet onto your table. This will help with cleanup. Next, place a beaker or water bottle on the cookie sheet. Fill the beaker about a quarter of the way up with hydrogen peroxide. Now add in some dish soap and green food coloring. In a separate container, mix a teaspoon of yeast with two tablespoons of warm water. You are now ready to be a mad scientist and create the witch’s brew! The next step is to add the yeast and water mixture to the hydrogen peroxide and watch the crazy foamy reaction!

Science:

Hydrogen Peroxide to make itself safer will break down into oxygen and water, the yeast, which is a live culture, helps speed this process up. Add in the soap, and while the oxygen is released quickly, it creates a ton of tiny bubbles creating this big foamy reaction. Also, during this experiment if you feel the beaker, you will notice it is warm as this reaction happens. That is because heat is being released as the hydrogen peroxide and the yeast interacts. When you get heat or light during a reaction it is considered exothermic!

