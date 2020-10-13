Science with Shields: Episode #53 – Floating Ghost

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to make a floating ghost.

What you need:

Tissue Paper Marker Scissors Balloon

Instructions:

Take the tissue paper and cut out a ghost shape. Now, draw a face onto your tissue ghost. Next, blow up the balloon. Tie the balloon off and now rub the balloon against your head for around ten seconds. Slowly, lower the balloon to the tissue paper ghost and see what happens.

Science:

What is happening here is static electricity. Static electricity is when positive and negative charges are not in balance. Typically, it is caused by friction. When you rub the balloon on your head, you are adding negative charges to the balloon. These electrons on the balloon can then pick up objects that are positively charged and light. In this experiment, the tissue ghost is positively charged, and can be picked up and then you have a floating, dancing ghost! Lightning is actually an example of static electricity on a large scale. Lightning occurs when negative and positive charges meet and create that flash or bolt.

