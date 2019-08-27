Science with Shields: Episode #5 – Rainbow in a Glass

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to make a rainbow in a glass.

What you need:

A clear glass or jar

Spoon

Bowl

Food coloring

Water

Dawn Dish soap

Rubbing Alcohol

Vegetable Oil

Simple Syrup

Instructions:

First, you want to mix water with red food coloring. We are using red so that we end up with a rainbow with all the colors. This is a mini experiment, as you add a few drops of the food coloring to the water, you can see at first it does not mix. If you use a spoon and mix, the water and food coloring mix together. This is because they have a similar density.

In another bowl, you want to mix the rubbing alcohol with green food coloring.

Next, you want to take your empty clear glass and pour a layer of simple syrup. This will be the start of the rainbow.

After pouring the syrup, add the dawn dish soap. You’ll want to pour very slowly and down the one side of the glass. Next, take the red colored water and add it slowly making your third layer.

After the water, add the vegetable oil. It is easiest to use a spoon and put the vegetable oil on it first, and then pour it into the clear glass. The last thing you will add to the clear glass will be the rubbing alcohol. Remember, we used green food coloring to make the alcohol have a different color.

Now, the vegetable oil and rubbing alcohol may mix a little, but you should still be able to see two distinct layers.

Ta da! You have now made a rainbow in a glass!

Science:

This experiment relies on density. Any object has density. Density is how much mass is in a volume. The mathematical equation for density is D=m/v, which is density equals mass divided by volume.

If the mass increases, and the volume is the same, the the density goes up.

If mass decreases, and the volume is the same, then the density goes down.

Every liquid has a different density, so you can stack “lighter” liquids on top of “heavier” ones.

Here is a list of the densities of the liquids we used in the experiment:

Simple Syrup: 1.35 g/mL

Dawn Dish Soap: 1.06 g/mL

Water: 1.00 g/mL

Vegetable Oil: 0.92 g/mL

Rubbing Alcohol: 0.79 g/mL

You can see that there isn’t much of a difference between the densities of these liquids, but it is enough that they will stack on top of each other.

Tune in Tuesday’s at 10:30 a.m. for more Science with Shields experiments you can try at home.