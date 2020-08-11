Science with Shields: Episode #45 – Fireworks in a Glass

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to make fireworks in a glass.

What you need:

Clear Glass or Vase Bowl Food Coloring Vegetable Oil

Instructions:

Fill your glass or vase with warm water. In the bowl, put a thin layer of oil and then add a few drops of different food coloring. Mix the oil and food coloring. Now pour the oil and food coloring into the container filled with water. Watch how the colors start to burst in the water!

Science:

Oil and water do not mix. That is because water has polar molecules while oil is non-polar so they cannot bond or mix together. Oil is also less dense than water, so the oil will float on the top of the water. The food coloring is water based. So eventually the food coloring will sink to the bottom and mix with the water because it is denser compared to the oil. When the food coloring hits the water, food coloring is also polar, so it starts to mix creating those little bursts that look like fireworks!

