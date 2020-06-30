Science with Shields: Episode #40 – Sweet Art

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to make some sweet art and explains solubility.

What you need:

Water Plate or a bowl Hard Candy (Skittles work great) Warm or Hot Water

Instructions:

Arrange your candy on the plate, heat the water but you do not need to boil it. Pour water so it doesn’t completely cover the candy on the plate. Now watch the colors come off of the candy creating a piece of artwork! Try it again with cold water to see what happens.

Science:

This works due to solubility. Solubility is how well something dissolves. Usually as the temperatures of the substance increases, the more soluble it becomes. That is why the candies dissolve quicker in the warm water compared to colder water. This is why candy stains our hands because it is sugar coated and our sweat works just like the warm water dissolving it.

Check out more Science with Shields episodes on WTAJ Plus.