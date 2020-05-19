Science with Shields: Episode #34 – Potato Germs

SOUTH FORK, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- Many industries have been affected by the coronavirus and the poultry industry is one of them. The industry has seen huge spikes in sales that could come with a decline in supply, but one poultry farmer says local farms are thriving.

"We are surprised at the number of people that are ordering birds," says Andy Myers, owner of Myers Poultry Farm in South Fork. "Our sales have increased I'd say double in the month of April just due to farmers that may have raised birds in the past that had them for a few years that are now getting back into it."