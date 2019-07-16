Science with Shields: Episode #3 – Slime

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to make homemade slime

What you need:

Borax (1 tablespoon)

Elmer’s glue (8oz)

Water (16oz)

Food coloring

Glitter (optional)

Two mixing bowls

Instructions:

This one is fun and you can save to play with it later! Once again, all the ingredients you can find at home. We made Cosmic Slime by adding glitter stars and used food coloring to create a purple cosmic color.

First, you will want to take a bowl and mix 8 oz of water with the tablespoon of borax. Make sure to mix the water and borax together until the borax dissolves.

Next, take your bottle of glue, and pour it into a big mixing bowl. You’ll then want to mix in 8 oz of water to the glue. At this point, you can also add your food coloring. We used red and blue food coloring. Just two drops of each color will get the purple cosmic color. This step is messy because you will use your hands to mix the water and glue together!

You will then want to slowly add the borax solution to the big bowl that holds the glue and water mixture. As you slowly add the borax solution, and mix it together, your slime will start to get the right consistency. While you’re mixing the two solutions together, this is when you’ll want to add the glitter to get cosmic slime!

Congrats! You have made homemade slime! You can save it for a few weeks by storing your slime in a plastic bag!

Science:

This slime experiment is a lot like the Oobleck experiment. Once again, we are experimenting with a Non-Newtonian Fluid.

When force is applied, it makes it semi rigid, when pressure is released it can then flow again. We use viscosity to measure this. Viscosity is considered the measurement of thickness or resistance to flow in a fluid. Non-Newtonian Fluid is impacted by force, and not by temperature to change its state.

Slime is considered a polymer. Polymers are large chains of molecules that contain a lot of monomers. Some other polymers are starch, DNA, rubber, and plastic.

Over the next couple of weeks we will continue to experiment with Non-Newtonian Fluids! Keep in the back of your mind this slime experiment, and our Oobleck experiment! Next time we will use ingredients from both experiments to create bouncy balls! Tune in on Tuesday’s at 10:30 AM.