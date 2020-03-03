Science with Shields: Episode #24 – Milk Mooves

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to make milk moove.

What you need:

Plate

Milk

Dish Soap

Q-Tips

Food Coloring

Instructions:

Pour milk onto your plate. Wait for the milk to calm, and then add a drop of each color of food coloring. Take one end of your Q-Tip and stick it directly into the milk and food coloring. Notice how nothing happens.

Next, take the other end of the Q-Tip and add dish soap to it. Next, place the Q-Tip soaked in dish soap into the middle of the food coloring and milk. Watch the cool reaction as the food coloring quickly moves to the edge of the plate.

Science:

Milk contains water, but also vitamins, minerals, fats, and proteins. These fats and proteins are sensitive to change. When you add the dish soap, it causes a reaction making the water and fats move, which then pushes the food coloring to the edge of the plate.

This happens because molecules are negatively or positively charged. Also, some have no charge at all. The charges on the water, fats, and dish soaps interact together which is why the food coloring moves.

Can you make the milk and food coloring have cool designs by adding the dish soap in different ways? Show us how your experiment went and send us your photos.

