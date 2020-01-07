Science with Shields: Episode #20 – Cranberries

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to experiment with cranberries.

What you need:

Cranberries

Cranberry Juice

Glass Jars

Lemon Juice

Baking Soda

Instructions:

Experiment 1: Do cranberries sink or float? Fill a glass jar with water and stick some cranberries in it. You notice they float! Next, take some cranberries and cut them in half. Notice inside a cranberry there are air pockets.

Experiment 2: Pour cranberry juice into a glass. Look at it’s color. Now add about a tablespoon of baking soda. You’ll see bubbling and fizzing from the reaction. Now check out the color of the juice again. Next, add a tablespoon of lemon juice and observe the color now.

Science:

Experiment 1: If you cut open a cranberry, they have air pockets. These air pockets help them float. Cranberries are positively buoyant, meaning they are less dense compared to the water, and will float on top of the water.

Experiment 2: Baking soda is a base, and cranberry juice is an acid. They react and “anthocyanin” will turn the juice to a darker color. Anthocyanin is a pigment that is found in plants, like a cranberry plant. If you add the lemon juice which is an acid, it will lighten the color of the cranberry juice back up.

