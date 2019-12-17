Science with Shields: Episode #19 – Fizzing Christmas Trees

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to make Fizzing Christmas Trees.

What you need:

Paper Plates

Scissors

Tape

Vinegar

Baking Soda

Food Coloring

Water

Sprinkles or glitter

Bowls

Spoons

Instructions:

First, you will want to take your paper plates, and cut a slit in them, and form them into a cone shape. Now tape the plate into the cone shape.

Next, in a bowl you will want to mix baking soda and water. You are trying to get more of a sand consistency, and not a slimy one. During this time, you can also add green food coloring along with the glitter and sprinkles to make the mixture look like a tree.

You will then want to fill your cones with this mixture. Then, place the cone onto a plate and stick in the freezer for a few hours. Once frozen, take the cone and open it up and you’ll find a tree shaped mixture. You’ll want to stick your tree into a bowl.

Next, pour vinegar on top of the tree and watch it pop and fizz.

Science:

We have done this basic experiment many times, in different ways, but the reaction is so much fun. Baking soda is a base, and vinegar is an acid. When combined they react to make carbon dioxide. While they are reacting, that is when you get the fizzing and popping.

Tune in to WTAJ Plus on Tuesdays for more Science with Shields experiments you can try at home.