Science with Shields: Episode #18 – Bendy Candy Canes

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to experiment with Bendy Candy Canes.

What you need:

Candy Canes

Parchment Paper

Cookie Sheet

Oven

Instructions:

Unwrap your candy canes. Next, put parchment paper onto your cookie sheet and place the candy canes on the cookie sheet. Set your oven to 250 degrees. Place the cookie sheet with the candy canes on it into the oven for about 5-10 minutes.

Keep checking on the candy canes, you do not want them to melt. After they start to slowly lose a bit of their shape, have an adult take them out of the oven and put the parchment paper onto the table.

You can now bend the candy canes into different shapes! As they cool, they will become hard again and can break. There will only be a few minutes that they are bendable to change their shape.

Science:

In this experiment, you are loosening the sugar crystal bonds, but not breaking them. Candy canes are mainly made out of sugar crystals that are held together creating its shape. By heating the candy cane, you are weakening the bonds holding the sugar crystals in place. Since they are loose this allows you to reshape them. When it cools, the bonds will reform, keeping your candy cane in its new shape and becoming hard again.

