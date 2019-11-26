Science with Shields: Episode #17 – Naked Egg

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to create a naked egg.

What you need:

Egg

Vinegar

Jar

Instructions:

Place an egg into a jar. Fill the jar with vinegar and then wait 24 hours. After 24 hours, observe the egg. Notice how it has turned rubbery compared to its hard shell. Then, clean out the vinegar in the jar, put the egg back in, and put in new vinegar. Wait about a week and watch the egg look translucent because the shell is gone.

Science:

The bubbles forming around the egg shell is carbon dioxide. Vinegar is an acid that will react with the calcium carbonate on the egg shell. This reaction between the two will break down the egg shell and will only leave the egg’s membrane. The egg’s membrane is considered semipermiable. This means water can move into the egg. The egg got a bit bigger from water being soaked in from the vinegar solution. It traveled into the membrane to try and neutralize the reaction. When water travels into the membrane, it is called osmosis.

