Science with Shields: Episode #14 – Apples

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to prevent apples from browning.

What you need:

Apples

Sharpie

Plastic Cups

Milk

Lemon Juice

Water

Vinegar

Baking Soda

Instructions:

Cut an apple into six pieces. Then you will want to mark your plastic cups with a sharpie. You will want one cup for milk, another for lemon juice, one for water, another for vinegar, one for baking soda, and another labeled control. Put one apple slice into each of the six cups and observe. Wait 24 hours and observe what the apples look like again.

Science:

Apples will turn brown when oxygen in the air reacts with the chemicals in an apple. This reaction is known as oxidation. Certain liquids can prevent oxidation from happening. Ascorbic Acid, otherwise known as Vitamin C, works well to block this reaction. You can find Vitamin C in most citrus fruits. That is why the apple did not brown in the lemon juice compared to all of the other substances.