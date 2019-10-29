Science with Shields: Episode #13 – Dissolving Candy Corn

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to dissolve Candy Corn.

What you need:

Water

Vinegar

Cooking Oil

Rubbing Alcohol

Candy Corn

Four Plastic Cups

Sharpie

Instructions:

If you ever wanted to know what to do with the extra candy corn from Halloween, this is a fun experiment to watch it disappear.

First, take four plastic cups and label each one separately as water, vinegar, oil, and rubbing alcohol. After your four cups are labeled, fill each one respectively with the liquid that is written on the cup.

Next, hypothesize which liquid will dissolve the candy corn the quickest, and which will take the longest. After you fill each cup up with its liquid, you then want to put three pieces of candy corn in each cup. Now, check back after 15 minutes and see what liquid has dissolved the candy corn and which ones have not.

You can do this after 30 minutes and then an hour too.

Science:

Candy corn is made up of sugar and coloring which has negative and positive molecules. Water also has positive and negative molecules so it can attract and dissolve the candy quickly.

Vinegar also has some, but not as many molecules as water so it will take a bit longer.

Rubbing Alcohol only has a few molecules, so it will take a long time to even notice the candy dissolving.

Oil basically has none, so it will not dissolve the candy.

Try this experiment out with different candies and see what happens!