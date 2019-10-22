Science with Shields: Episode #12 – Dancing Gummy Worms

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to make gummy worms dance.

What you need:

Gummy worms

Baking soda

Clear glasses

Vinegar

Scissors

Instructions:

First, take your scissors and cut the gummy worms, length wise, 3 times. This should make thin long gummy worms.

Next, you will want to fill a glass with warm water. Next measure out 3 table spoons of baking soda and mix it into the glass of warm water. You will then want to take your three gummy worm strips and add to the dissolved mixture.

The next part is the hardest, let the gummy worms soak in the baking soda and water mixture for at least 15 to 30 minutes. While you are waiting, fill a second clear glass full of vinegar. After you soak the worms, fish them out, and stick one into the glass full of vinegar.

Watch the worm bubble at first, then bounce up in down in the vinegar as it dances! Try this with your remaining gummy worms!

Science:

What is happening in this experiment is the baking soda is a base, while the vinegar is an acid. The gummy worms soak in the baking soda, so when they are placed into the vinegar, the two begin to react.

The bubbles from the reaction will form on the worm and with them popping and forming, the bubbles will move the worm up and down in the vinegar.

Once the vinegar and baking soda stop reacting, the worms will stop dancing.

New episodes of Science with Shields on WTAJ Plus Tuesdays at 10:30.