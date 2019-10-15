Science with Shields: Episode #11 – Oozing Pumpkin

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to create an erupting pumpkin.

What you need:

Pumpkin

Baking soda

Dish soap

Vinegar

Bowl

Cookie sheet

Food coloring (optional)

Instructions:

This is a fun, creepy, and messy experiment! You may want to put your pumpkin on a cookie sheet so you can contain the mess.

Next, carve your pumpkin in any design you would like. After carving, put about three cups of baking soda into the pumpkin. In a separate bowl, pour vinegar into it. If you want to, you can add some drops of food coloring to the vinegar to make it creepy.

Next, drizzle some dish soap onto the top of the baking soda in the pumpkin. Once the dish soap is added, pour the bowl of vinegar over top of the baking soda and dish soap in the pumpkin.

Now, watch it all react and ooze and bubble out of the carved pumpkin!

Science:

What is happening in this experiment is the baking soda is a base, while the vinegar is an acid. When the base and acid react, it will create fizzing and bubbling. When you add the dish soap, it then creates the big bubbles to ooze out of the pumpkin. Try adding different amounts of vinegar, baking soda, and dish soap and see what happens to the reaction!

