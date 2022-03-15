ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to make a match levitate!

What you need:

Parent or Guardian’s help Safety goggles Box of matches Ceramic Plate Bowl of water (just in case you need to put the fire out)

Instructions:

Have a parent or guardian help you, do not do this experiment on your own! Make sure to have water nearby, so nothing catches on fire. Also, wear your safety goggles for this experiment! Empty your match box out. Next, take the match box and have a parent or guardian poke a hole into the bottom of it. Take one match and stand it in the hole on the match box, making sure it is upright. Place this on the ceramic plate. Now, lean another match against the upright match. Take a third match and have a parent or guardian light it. Have your parent or guardian use this match to light the middle of the match that is leaning. Once the leaning match lifts, blow out the flame.

Science:

The lit match while it is burning, is losing mass or weight. Since it is becoming lighter, as the flame travels up the match to meet the other match, it lifts up. Once the flame meets the other match, the heat will fuse the two matches together and the second match continues to look like it is levitating!