Science with Shields: Episode #1 – Tornado Tube

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to make a tornado tube.

What you need:

2 empty clear plastic bottles A washer Duct Tape Water Glitter or food coloring (optional)

Instructions:

Fill one of the plastic bottles with water. You will want to fill it 2/3 of the way up.

After this, if you decide to put glitter or food coloring in, this is when you would put it in the bottle with the water.

Next, you will put the washer on the top of the bottle filled with water.

Place the bottle filled with air on top of the washer, that is sitting on top of the bottle with water in it.

You then will duct tape this together. Make sure to duct tape it, so that it is air and water tight.

You’ve now created your Tornado Tube! Turn it sideways and spin the bottles in a circular motion. Keep spinning and turn it vertical (bottle with water on top) and a vortex will form!

Science:

Tornadoes form when warm and cold air meet. The air starts to rotate and the tornado is created.

In this experiment, the water is pulled to the bottom bottle by gravity, and the air from the bottom bottle is pulled to the top of the bottle through the vortex.

As of June 23rd, 2019, there has already been 33 tornadoes in Pennsylvania. The yearly average for Pennsylvania is 17.