Science with Shields – Backwards Writing

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how write backwards.

What you need:

Paper Clear glass vase Marker Water

Instructions:

First, fill the glass vase with water. Now fold a piece of paper in half and write “Hi” on it. Put it behind the vase of water. Notice how the paper says “iH” and is backwards! Now write “iH” on your paper and notice behind the water it now says “Hi.” Next, draw an arrow and notice behind the water that the arrow seems to be pointing in the opposite direction!

Science:

This happens due to refraction. Everything is seen through light rays. Typically, the rays are unobstructed, and we can see objects. Now when looking through water, the light rays are bending into a whole bunch of different directions. With this refraction, which makes whatever you wrote or drew, show up backwards! Try drawing different things and see what happens! Share what you find by using the #SciencewithShields

