JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — The non-profit, SaverLife is coming to Johnstown to educate residents about the importance of saving.

“Almost half of Americans don’t have that $400 in emergency savings,” says Crystal Sand, Strategy and Business Development Manager with SaverLife.

Saverlife travels from community to community and has already helped more than 200,000 people start saving money nation-wide.

Sand says their goal is simple.

“We help you to create that cushion so that you have money available when those things do come up. We also help you create a habit so that you can save toward your long-term goals.”

On Friday, they are teaming up with Concentrix, Intuit and the Johnstown Tomahawks to have a SaverLife night at the hockey game where people can learn more about the program and enter to win rewards.

SaverLife will be giving away $5 to each resident that signs up and even more to people who save the most money from February 3 to May 28.

Sand says signing up is easy.

“You can link an existing account. Most of the local financial institutions here are compatible with our platform. You just link that using your online banking credentials and then we track your savings and provide rewards based on how much your saving.”

Community and Economic Development Director for Johnstown, John Dubnansky, says while saving may be overlooked, it’s something that shouldn’t be.

“One of the things that we have discovered is that lot’s of people do have trouble saving money and be able to respond to issues that pop up in daily life where additional money is needed.”

More than 300 people have already signed up in the Johnstown area.

Sand says while saving may be hard, it’s not the amount to be concerned about, it’s about the habit.

“You don’t have to start with a large amount, it can be as simple as $5 a week or even $5 a month and that does add up, and it’s all about creating that habit.”

The Tomahawks game is at 7:30 p.m. Friday night and tickets can be bought online or at the 1st Summit Arena box office.

If you aren’t able to make it to the game to learn more about SaverLife, you can sign up and find out more on their website by clicking here.