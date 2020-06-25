SAMA puts up display of paintings made Facebook Live classes

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) has made a productive use out of quarantine by giving online art lessons to kids through Facebook live, and they have proudly displayed the results to the building’s front windows.

This “Gallery-a-go-go” is a window exhibition of artwork that was created by kids age 8-14, as well as local artists, who participated in the Facebook Live art lessons.

“Every museum, all five locations, did their own lessons,” said Neil Young, the Administrative Assistant, “and this is the Altoona Project so we displayed all of the kids’ work that submitted their assignments.”

The exhibit will be up on the museum’s front windows for the next week.

SAMA says that they are interested in continuing the “Gallery-a-go-go” project throughout the duration of quarantine.

Their live art sessions are given every Friday at 2:00 PM on their Facebook page.