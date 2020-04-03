Rik-N-Nik’s is helping to those in need in the Ebensburg area

EBENSBURG, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — Rik-N-Nik’s is helping to give back to those in need because of the coronavirus pandemic in Ebensburg.

“Faith, hope and charity are three key words I was taught my entire life,” says Rick Ardini, Owner of Rik-N-Niks.

That’s why his team has been giving back to those in need of food, whether you’re off school, out of work or just can’t get out, he and his restaurant are there.

“Call up, we have different options. Sometimes you can choose a sandwich or whatever we have available and we bring it out to you if you can’t make it, or shut-in, kids,” says Ardini.

He says there isn’t a limit.

“If somebody calls up for lunch and says I need lunch for six people, we’re bringing you lunch for six people.”

During this pandemic, he says the time you’re able to be with your family should be cherished.

“Talk to each other, learn about each other, spend some time, play some games be a family. Slow life down.”

His wife has been battling A.L.S. and is a big reason why he continues to give back.

“She’s not with us physically but mentally she’s the driving factor to continue that hope.”

When asked how people can help him, this was his response.

“What I ask them to do is go to another restaurant. Spend some money somewhere else, there are places in this town. You need to mix it up a bit, spend a little here and keep it local. Together we can all make it through this together.”

You can them a call at 814-472-6006.