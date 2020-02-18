Richland Lanes to get new name and revamp under new ownership

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — Richland Lanes will be getting a new name and a complete revamp come summertime.

Johnstown Entertainment Group LLC agreed to buy the bowling alley last year and is in the final stages of the purchase.

Co-owner of the group, Chris Hogue, says 814 Lanes and Games will feature lots of new stuff.

“People that love bowling will have the option to play in big arcade, they’ll be able to play virtual reality, do escape rooms as well as play laser tag which is something that hasn’t been in Johnstown before.”

They’ll be taking away 16 of the 40 lanes and adding 40 new arcade games and a new restaurant for customers to eat at.

Hogue says current league members shouldn’t be affected.

“Most of the current leagues can fit into the 24 lanes that we’ll have available. Some of the bigger ones we’ll find new times for them.”

Hogue is also the owner of Hogue’s Fun Factory in the Galleria Mall and says he wanted to add to the area.

“We love the area, we have lots of connections with a lot of the different schools and festivals and so we thought it would be a great idea to expand our age range get a bowling alley to go a little older for that clientele.”

He says all of the renovations could be completed by October and could put 40-50 more jobs in the area, adding that this is just another piece to revitalizing Johnstown.

“This is going to be a destination that people are going to come into Johnstown to come to a place like this. There is nothing else like this.”