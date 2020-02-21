Richland High School hosts J.W.F. Industries as part of “Fridays for the Future” series

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — One local school district is helping to prepare their students for life after high school.

“One of the things that frustrates me is that we lose a lot of our kids to other regions when there’s a lot of opportunities, there’s a lot of growth here in the region,” says Tim Regan, Principal at Richland High School.

That’s why Richland High School started its monthly “Friday’s for the Future” series.

The series invites companies in the area to talk to students about opportunities around the region.

“Started out with engineering with HF Lenz, then moved toward the military, we had Forest Hills Veterinary Clinic come out, we have also had the Visit Johnstown Pa come out as well as Coal Tubin,” says Regan.

He says there are stereotypes about the area.

“Some of the complaints that we hear sometimes from kids is there aren’t opportunities, there aren’t things to do, there aren’t various attractive things for kids to want to stay here and live here.”

That’s why they are bringing in speakers to educate their students.

“We’re hitting freshman through seniors with this so freshmen might think they know what they want to do but we want to also open them up to the opportunities that they might not know are available to them. We don’t want to change their mind, we just want to expose them and try to make sure that they understand what is out there.”

Today, J.W.F. Industries was invited.

“What I’m able to focus on is the jobs they don’t see because when people to think of J.W.F., they think it’s synonymous to welding and we are so much more than that,” says Roni Hartman, Director of Human Resources at J.W.F. Industries.

Jobs like sales representatives, managers and folks in marketing.

Hartman says educating the youth about opportunities is important.

“The impact that Richland is having on these four grades can really be duplicated in other community groups and other areas.”