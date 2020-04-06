Richland High School brings musical to the virtual theater

RICHLAND TWP, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – With schools closed for the foreseeable future, extracurricular activities have also come to a halt.

Many schools had musicals scheduled for this time of the year and Richland School District is one of them.

Students were ready to perform Hello Girls

“This musical is set in World War I and it’s following the story of the first female unit to be able to experience being in the army of the united states. They ran the switchboards in World War I so it’s the times of them trying to make it in the army,” stated senior Erin Shaffer.



“So it’s very centered around female empowerment which is cool because we don’t have a lot of shows like that,” said Nicole Khouzami, another senior at Richland High School.

Their show is currently postponed but, in case it is canceled the teachers wanted to do something special for their students.

That’s why they created a virtual performance video featuring the cast and the original track.

“We sent that track to all of our students and asked them to film themselves singing their part from the song,” said Orchestra and Performing Arts Director, Ben Easler. “We hope to someday be able to do the show but we were able to make this video to kind of give them a little piece of that to remember it regardless of what happens.”

“Even if we wouldn’t get to do the play, it does feel kind of like some closure for us to be able to do this virutal performance and for people to be able to see it,” said Shaffer.

For Khouzami, it’s still bittersweet.

“For me, this is our last performance with my close friends who I’ve grown up with for the past 12 years. We’re never going to be able to perform with a group like this again,” said Khouzami. “It’s really sad, especially for the seniors. We’ve all put so much work into the show but it’s kind of our last hoorah, especially for all of us who’ve been doing this for so long.”

Even if the play ends up being cancelled, Shaffer says she’s made memories for a lifetime.

“I know that in the past four years I’ve made friends that I wouldn’t ever have made if I hadn’t done this.”

A link to the full performance can be found on their YouTube page by clicking here.