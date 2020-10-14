Richland firefighters make annual trip to Divine Mercy Catholic Academy discussing fire safety

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — The Richland Fire Department made their annual visit to Divine Mercy Catholic Academy today in Johnstown.

“To talk about everything from smoke detectors to fire extinguishers to what actions they should take in case of a fire at their home or in a business environment,” said Chris Guizio, Captain of the Richland Fire Department. “We’re here to reinforce everything that they may have already learned through their teachers or through their parents at home.”

Guizio says students learned a lot and one student even taught me something.

“If there’s a fire and you open your window and you throw something over the window sill, it shows that somebody’s in that room or like that’s the house that you need to go to,” said Sophia Horwath, 6th grader at Divine Mercy.

“This is something we enjoy doing, we enjoy getting out and interacting with the kids and the community and putting forth the message of what needs to be done, how to keep yourself safe no matter what the situation is or what your environment may throw you into at that particular moment in time,” said Guizio.