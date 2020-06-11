Richland Cinemas hits play button for Johnstown theater

JOHNSTOWN,CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — Richland Cinemas in Johnstown is hitting the play button for their theater.

“Any time you close your business for three months straight you hurt the business no matter what and the fact that movie production has been down it’s a had a little bit of an impact,” said Edward Troll, owner of Richland Cinemas.

On Monday, the theater opened back up for the first time since the middle of March after businesses were forced to shut down because of COVID-19.

Like many other businesses, Troll says they’ve had to make changes, and it starts with their employees.

“When the employees show up for work we take their temperatures and we log that in a Google document we created so we have a track of everybody’s running temperature. If it goes over 100.4 the Google document automatically puts out an alert that they can’t go to work that day.”

He says a few employees are tasked with cleaning all hard surfaces after customers come in the building and other changes are for you…the customer.

“We ask the customers to have a mask on when they enter the building and to keep that mask on until they are inside an auditorium seated, socially distanced from other people,” said Troll. “Physically inside the building we have acrylic barriers up and down the lengths of the concession stand and at the ticket counters to protect our employees and the customers themself.”

With production companies hitting the pause button for releasing new movies, Troll says they’ve been showing older movies with lower tickets prices.

At the end of the day, from a business standpoint, he says all they can do is fight through.

“You just have to take it one day at a time and do the best you can each day until we get back to some degree of normalcy in our industry.”