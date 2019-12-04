Residents in Somerset County learned more about benefits through an eldercare workshop in Jerome

JEROME, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Somerset County were able to learn more about important opportunities when aging at a workshop in Jerome Wednesday.

Eileen Graham, the founder of E.G. Associates Group, says the workshops are all about planning for later in life.

“Power of attorney, it’s important to have your power of attorney, your living will, estate planning, understanding the differences between the types of care that’s out there for individuals.”

Wednesday’s workshop also touched on benefits available to veterans and their surviving spouses and children if they live in their own homes or in assisted living communities.

With so many options, Graham says it can all be very confusing.

“There’s a lot of options out there that people may not know about and we just do education so when individuals come, they can learn what pays for their care and what does not pay for care.”

She adds the workshops are open for people of all ages, not just veterans.

“You’re getting more proactive instead of reactive to your eldercare needs or your future needs. Everyone needs to know what’s going on.”

Director of Veterans Services in Somerset County, Daniel Kinsella, also spoke at the workshop.

Kinsella is a veteran himself and he says helping other veterans find the right benefits is his duty.

“I don’t need a Ben Roethlisberger to be my hero, they are my heroes. They fought and put that uniform on honorably and I want to make sure they get what they so well deserve.”

There will be additional workshops in Cambria County on Thursday. The first is 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Westmont at The McCullough Place and the second from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Atrium in downtown Johnstown.

More information on available benefits can be found by clicking here or by calling Kinsella’s office at 814-445-1551.

Kinsella and Graham encourage anyone with questions to attend Thursday’s events.