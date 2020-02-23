PSU athletic teams compete in dance competition at annual THON pep rally

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — THON weekend continued today at the Bryce Jordan Center, as dancers continue to inch closer to 46 hours straight of dancing and standing.

The fun continued with THON’s annual pep rally where the Penn State athletic teams compete and show off their dance moves. The team’s included women’s soccer, men’s soccer, men’s tennis, women’s golf, field hockey, women’s volleyball, the football team, women’s rugby, men’s swimming and diving, the Lionettes, women’s tennis, men’s and women’s lacrosse, and men’s gymnastics.

The battle came down to women’s volleyball and men’s gymnastics. For the fourth year in a row, men’s gymnastics took home the crown.

THON will conclude on Sunday, when the final results of how much money was raised is revealed.