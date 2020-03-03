PSP: Whose ATV is this?

BROAD TOP TOWNSHIP, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Hollidaysburg are searching for the individual who eluded a routine traffic stop on Friday morning.

Police say the person, who was wearing a dark jacket and helmet, was driving an unregistered old model blue and white Honda ATV when a trooper attempted to pull them over.

Officers then say the person fled, driving into a wooded area and then running off on foot from there.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle and knows the owner to call the Pennsylvania State Police in Hollidaysburg, at (814) 696-6100.