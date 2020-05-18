PSP searching for burglary suspect

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for the suspect or suspects who stole several antiques from a shed in the Hollidaysburg Borough.

Police say the items–which were owned by a local antiques dealer–were worth a total of 10 thousand dollars, and were stolen between April 20 and May 5. The stolen items include two stain glass windows, two large wooden desks, post cards, three folding tables, hand tools, a collection of glass multi-power line insulators, a wooden blanket chest, and two large propane tanks.

Police say more items may have been stolen from the shed.

Anyone with more information on the theft is asked to contact the State Police Troop G unit at (814) 696-6100.