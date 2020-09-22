Portage School District is bringing a new activity to gym classes

PORTAGE, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — Students at the Portage School District now have a new activity during physical education classes…biking.

While shopping for school cameras, superintendent Eric Zelanko came across 17 bikes and some helmets.

“He came across these bikes and offered if he would buy them if I would be able to use them in class and I said sure. Be able to get outside and just get out especially during a global pandemic there’s not a whole lot we can really do,” said Marty Slanoc, Health and P.E. Teacher at Portage.

So far the bikes have been a hit.

“I really enjoy this because we’re able to hang out but we’re still staying safe and distanced, said Cassidy Burkett.

“I kind of like me and my friends drifting around the turns and stuff and doing no hands down by the playground,” said Easton Slanoc.

“In the past, we would have a health class once a week down in a double classroom because some of the classrooms are large. Those rooms have now been repurposed for storage and extra classrooms to distance kids. We would come outside when the weather was nice and play softball, play flag football and do some different things do our fitness challenges and so some team sports in the gym. We also use our beautiful fitness center and a lot of those things are now just washed us,” said Marty Slanoc.